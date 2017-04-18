Parade of Sail for the Tall Ships 2017

On Sunday the tall ships left Greenwich to head off into the North Sea, some heading onwards to the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta , racing from Torbay to Sines in Portugal. The final event was a parade of sail in which all the ships went up the Thames and then back down passing the Royal Naval College, with some crewing the yards, as in the photo above.

