NAVEX Global Expands Contact Center Operations in Idaho as the Company Continues to Grow
Leading ethics and compliance software and services company NAVEX Global today announced that it will expand its operations in Rexburg, Idaho, to meet the demands of the company's rapidly growing business and expanding global customer base. NAVEX Global is the world's largest provider of whistleblower hotlines and operates contact centers in Charlotte, North Carolina, Norcross, Georgia, and Lisbon, Portugal.
