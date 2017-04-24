Mystery phone call reporting burglary could hold key to solving Madeleine McCann case
A phone call reporting a burglary 16 minutes after Madeleine McCann went missing is believed to be a possible key piece of evidence in solving the case, it has been reported. The theory is said to centre on the burglar alarm being triggered to distract police resources from the abduction - robbing authorities of an hour dealing with the report.
