J.K. Rowling's drug addict ex dishes on their love affair

Wizard Harry Potter has cast his spell over readers in 43 countries, magically transforming the life of the penniless, single mom who turned his adventures into the PokA©mon of world literature. Author Joanne Kathleen Rowling has earned $30 million from the first three Harry Potter books, making her the third-richest woman in Britain, and is poised to see her personal fortune jump to $80 million in the coming months as the latest tome leaps off bookstore shelves like enchanted broomsticks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.