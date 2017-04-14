Iran fails to reach final of INAS fut...

Iran fails to reach final of INAS futsal competitions

Xinhuanet

Iranian men's national futsal team failed to reach the final of the fifth edition of INAS World Futsal Championships ongoing in Portugal, state TV reported on Friday. The Iranian team went down to a 6-4 defeat against the French squad in a semifinal encounter at Vila Nova de Gaia in the central Portuguese city of Viseu, and could not advance to the title game.

Chicago, IL

