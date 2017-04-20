Improved Sleep May Help Elderly Ward Off Diseases
Alzheimer's disease patient Isidora Tomaz, 82, sits in an armchair in her house in Lisbon, Portugal, Sept.15, 2009. Scientists are investigating poor quality of sleep as the source for many diseases of aging, including heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC