Gut bacteria tell the brain what animals should eat

Friday Apr 28

Neuroscientists have, for the first time, shown that gut bacteria "speak" to the brain to control food choices in animals. In a study publishing in the Open Access journal PLOS Biology , researchers identified two species of bacteria that have an impact on animal dietary decisions.

Chicago, IL

