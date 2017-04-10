Fewer repeat hospital admissions afte...

Fewer repeat hospital admissions after 'vertical integration' of healthcare

"Vertical integration" of healthcare-closer coordination of care between primary care and hospitals-leads to a lower rate of hospital readmissions, suggests an experience from Portugal reported in the May issue of Medical Care . A vertical integration initiative in the Portuguese national healthcare system reduced unplanned readmissions at some hospitals and for some conditions, reports the study by SA lvia Lopes, PhD, and colleagues of NOVA National School of Public Health, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa.

Chicago, IL

