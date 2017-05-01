Ex-student settles lawsuit over ruined reputation

Ex-student settles lawsuit over ruine...

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: CBS News

San Diego State University will pay $10,000 to settle a lawsuit by a foreign exchange student who said he was wrongly suspended and accused of sexual assault. Campus police arrested Francisco Sousa in December 2014 for an alleged assault near campus.

