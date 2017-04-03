EHL's future campus green-lighted by Swiss authorities
Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne the world's leading hospitality management school, has received the formal approval from local authorities to start the construction work for its future campus which will mix ecology, technology and pedagogy. The many additions to the existing infrastructures include sports facilities, a new restaurant with a capacity for 450 people and twice as many dorm rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
