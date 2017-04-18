Early Trends from the 2017 IFA Global...

Early Trends from the 2017 IFA Global Press Conference

IFA 2017 is still a few months away, but the organizers are already pumping up the latest tech trends that will be on display at the Messe Berlin in September during IFA's Global Press Conference. The press event, happening this week in Lisbon, Portugal, gives top exhibitors the opportunity to get directly in front of the press to preview some of what they'll bring with them to Germany later this year.

Chicago, IL

