CYPRUS: CIPA, RPF aid for Cypriot start-ups at Web Summit 2017

The Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency and the Research Promotion Foundation are giving Cypriot start-ups the opportunity to take part in the popular conference Web Summit, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal on November 6-9. The Web Summit, the world's largest tech conference, is held annually with the participation of hundreds of start-ups from all over the world.

