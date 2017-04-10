Curious Sculpture

Curious Sculpture

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TrekEarth

Seen whilst walking along the seafront promenade in Funchal, Madeira. I have been unable to find anything out about it on the internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC