Cuban dissident artist Tania Bruguera using Beckett play to dismantle power

Artist Tania Bruguera knows about power struggles: she's been jailed and says she'll run for the Cuban presidency. So the co-dependency in Samuel Beckett's Endgame makes it the perfect play for her directorial debut 'The person who is in power only has power as long as the person serving decides to serve' Tania Bruguera.

Chicago, IL

