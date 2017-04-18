Cuba Cautions Against Foreign Meddling in Venezuela's Crisis
A senior Cuban official is warning foreign countries against meddling in the internal affairs of Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro is facing down mass protests. Rodriguez, whose government has close relations with Maduro, said during an official visit to Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday that Venezuelans fear foreign action against their country.
