Coast Guard Concludes Response to Bul...

Coast Guard Concludes Response to Bulker Casualty

Wednesday Apr 26

The Coast Guard has concluded its response to a deadly blast on board a bulk ship in the Atlantic Ocean. IMAGE: U.S. Coast Guard The two surviving crewmembers of the bulk-carrier Tamar explosion were medevaced at approximately 4:30 a.m., by a Portuguese aircrew along with three New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing pararescuers to continue medical care.

Chicago, IL

