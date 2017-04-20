CFP: 9th Conference on Open Access Sc...

CFP: 9th Conference on Open Access Scholarly Publishing

OASPA is pleased to announce that this year our annual conference will take place in Lisbon, Portugal. The 9th Conference on Open Access Scholarly Publishing will be held at the Altis Grand Hotel on the 20th and 21st September, 2017.

