BPM Festival Announces Dates & Location for Portugal Debut

20 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

The BPM Festival will bring its celebration of underground dance music to Europe for the first time this summer, spanning September 14-17 in Praia da Rocha, Portimao, Portugal. This year's lineup has not yet been announced, but previous BPM performers include Carl Cox , Solomun and Marco Carola, among others.

Chicago, IL

