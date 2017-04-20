Another prominent EU politician says London will lose its a 930 billion daily business after Brexit

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin attends a news conference with his Portuguese counterpart Mario Centeno in Lisbon, Portugal March 7, 2017. Sapin said in an interview with the Financial Times that it is not possible for the City to continue the lucrative clearing business after Britain leaves the European Union on March 29, 2019 because it would hurt the EU's "sovereignty."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.