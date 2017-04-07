American singer Macy Gray presents ja...

American singer Macy Gray presents jazz-infused album in Portugal

Read more: Xinhuanet

The unique raspy-throated, moody voice of American Soul and R&B singer Macy Gray filled the Belem Cultural Center in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, evoking emotions and nostalgia. She sang enthusiastically the tunes including "Sweet Baby," "I Try," "She Ain't Right For You" and "Creep."

