A barrel of madeira

12 hrs ago

Seen in downtown Funchal, a bronze sculpture of a man and two oxen pulling a sled with a wine barrel. It is a a reference to the production of Madeira Wine, a fortified wine for which the island is duly famous.

Chicago, IL

