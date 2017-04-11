3 foreign citizens detained in centra...

3 foreign citizens detained in central Portugal over illegal residence

Three foreign citizens illegally residing in Portugal have been detained and another six were notified to voluntarily leave the country in central Portugal, the country's Immigragtion and Borders Service said in a note sent to Portuguese Lusa news agency on Monday. The operation involved around two dozen operations in the past days, in the districts of Leiria, Viseu and Castelo Branco.

Chicago, IL

