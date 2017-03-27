This Horrible Statue of Cristiano Ron...

This Horrible Statue of Cristiano Ronaldo Looks More Like Eric Trump

The internet is buzzing that sexy soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo was honored with a statue in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. However, the result is pretty horrifying and does not do any justice to the very sexy stud it is supposed to look like.

