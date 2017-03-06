The Pebble Path
Taken close to the site of my previous posting, the Chapel of Our Lady of Conception ,which stands in the grounds of the Quinta do Monte Hotel in the Funchal suburb of Monte. A pebble path leads through well tended gardens towards the hotel building.
