Study shows potential of stem cell therapy to repair lung damage

A new study has found that stem cell therapy can reduce lung inflammation in an animal model of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. Although, still at a pre-clinical stage, these findings have important potential implications for the future treatment of patients.

Chicago, IL

