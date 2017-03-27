Semibreve Festival Announces 2017 Plans

Semibreve Festival Announces 2017 Plans

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: XLR8R

Semibreve Festival will return to Braga, Portugal for its seventh edition between October 27 and 29. 2017, and announced its first wave of acts: Deathprod , Valgeir SigurA sson , Fis , and Kyoka . Based in Oslo, Norway, composer Helge Sten has been crafting Deathprod's music since the early '90s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC