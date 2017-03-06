Selfie-taker smashes pumpkin sculptur...

Selfie-taker smashes pumpkin sculpture - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: CNet News

Just last year, a man climbed a 126-year-old statue in Lisbon, Portugal, to take a selfie and brought it crumbling down . As Artnet reports , a man was wandering through an infinity room called "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC