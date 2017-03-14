Ronaldo nets 2 in Portugal win, Andor...

Ronaldo nets 2 in Portugal win, Andorra ends 58-loss streak

LISBON, Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo teamed up with rising talent Andre Silva to score twice and lead Portugal past Hungary 3-0 in World Cup qualifying on Saturday. Silva scored the opening goal before setting up Ronaldo for his first strike four minutes later.

