Ronaldo nets 2 in Portugal win, Andorra ends 58-loss streak
LISBON, Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo teamed up with rising talent Andre Silva to score twice and lead Portugal past Hungary 3-0 in World Cup qualifying on Saturday. Silva scored the opening goal before setting up Ronaldo for his first strike four minutes later.
