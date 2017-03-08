Portugal through eyes of Azerbaijani ...

Portugal through eyes of Azerbaijani traveler

4 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Baku will host a photo exhibition "Hello Portugal! - The country seen through the eyes of an Azerbaijani traveller", to be organized by the Portuguese diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Trend Life reported. The exhibition, which will be the first Portuguese cultural event of 2017, will be held at gallery Nur Art House on March 10-12.

Chicago, IL

