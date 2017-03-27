Portugal airport to be named after Ro...

Portugal airport to be named after Ronaldo near his hometown

That will be the message awaiting passengers in the Madeira Islands from Wednesday, when the local airport will be renamed after the local star by the regional government. Ronaldo is expected to attend a ceremony at the airport outside his hometown of Funchal on Wednesday, a day after his Portugal side plays Sweden in the city in a friendly.

Chicago, IL

