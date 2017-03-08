Nonsurgical treatment for enlarged prostate remains effective for years
A minimally invasive treatment that reduces urinary tract symptoms for men with enlarged prostates maintains its effectiveness for at least three years after patients undergo the therapy, according to research being presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology's 2017 Annual Scientific Meeting today. This study of 1,000 men is the largest of its kind to evaluate the long-term effectiveness of prostate artery embolization .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC