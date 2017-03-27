Museo Geologico - Lisboa

Museo Geologico - Lisboa

8 hrs ago

Pine cone, with snakes. Found in the Dolmen de Casainhos. Bibliography : Paulo Pereira, "Lugares Magicos de Portugal - Paisagens Arcaicas", 2009, 170.

Chicago, IL

