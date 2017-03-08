Moonspell To Release New Album '1755'...

Moonspell To Release New Album '1755' This Year [News]

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Moonspell are ready to release a new album titled "1755" this year. The band is currently in pre-production with John Phipps at the band's home studios in Portugal and has recently posted online some pictures of videos of the daily work at the studio.

Chicago, IL

