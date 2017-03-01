Looking down into the garden

Looking down into the garden

Monte PalaceTropical Garden located in the suburb of Monte high above Funchal, has about 100,000 plant species, including a collection of cycads which, because of their age, are considered living fossils. The collection has been enriched with plants from all over the world.

Chicago, IL

