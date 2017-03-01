Lawyer: Ex-CIA agent to avoid jail, e...

Lawyer: Ex-CIA agent to avoid jail, extradition in cleric's kidnapping

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: CBS News

An American ex-CIA agent convicted by an Italian court of involvement in the kidnapping of a Muslim cleric on a Milan street will avoid extradition to Italy and will instead be set free, according to her lawyer. The news came less than 24 hours after the Italian president granted Sabrina de Sousa partial clemency on the eve of her expected extradition from Portugal to serve a prison sentence for her alleged role in the kidnapping.

