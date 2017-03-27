John Legend announces European arena tour

Acclaimed, multi-platinum selling, Oscar, Golden Globe, and 10x Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter John Legend will return to Europe to embark on his biggest tour yet this September and October. The 'Darkness and Light' tour will arrive in Europe for a 24-show jaunt of the continent, beginning in Glasgow, Scotland on September 8th before culminating in Lisbon, Portugal on October 14th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.