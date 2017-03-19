Jeronimo Martins SGPS Sa - (Jrony) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
According to Zacks, "Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments.
