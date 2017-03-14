It's going to be hotter than Ibiza, T...

It's going to be hotter than Ibiza, Turkey, Barcelona and Portugal in Wales today

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: IcNetwork

It's time to dig out the floppy hats and sunglasses as Wales is set to be hotter than holiday hot spots like Turkey, Spain and Portugal today. It will be frosty start for many, but the Met Office is predicting temperatures as high as 17C in some parts of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC