Italy relents, ex-CIA agent freed in Portugal
LISBON, Portugal - An American ex-CIA agent walked free from a Portuguese prison Wednesday, a day after Italy dropped its extradition request for the woman who was convicted of taking part in the U.S. kidnapping of a Muslim cleric in Milan 14 years ago. A court in Portugal, where Sabrina de Sousa was arrested 18 months ago, ruled that she had to be released after Italy's president granted her partial clemency late Tuesday.
