Italy needs Europe for growth, recovery: PM

Italy is in a phase of growth and recovery but it needs to be accompanied by Europe, Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday at the end of a meeting in Rome with Joseph Muscat, prime minister of Malta, current holder of the EU Presidency. "Italy is in a phase of growth and recovery also in terms of employment and jobs, and yet we know that this growth, this new employment capacity are limited and gradual, they need to be accompanied,"Gentiloni said during a joint press conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.