GP with 'sixth sense' for diagnosing ...

GP with 'sixth sense' for diagnosing illnesses died after he missed his own killer sepsis

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A GP who has a reputation for having a "sixth sense" for diagnosing illnesses has died suddenly after failing to spot he had life-threatening condition. Shiv Sekaran, 48, had sepsis and died on Saturday when the immune system -attacking infection led his kidneys to fail.

Chicago, IL

