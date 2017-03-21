Gentle breeze may help Venus's atmosp...

Gentle breeze may help Venus's atmosphere spin like crazy

Friday Mar 17 Read more: New Scientist

Venus has a second wind. Not only do winds whip around our planetary neighbour's equator, they also blow from the equator toward the poles, something never conclusively observed before.

