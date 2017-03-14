Football: UEFA boss vows transfer system reform
ESTORIL, Portugal: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin vowed on Wednesday to reform the transfer system to stem the talent flow towards the richest clubs." We'll develop something akin to tax on luxury goods or limits on squad size," Ceferin said on the sidelines of a UEFA congress in Portugal."
