Cristiano Ronaldo's Statue Looks Silly, Everybody Point At It And Laugh

A couple things to know about Portugal: Their language sounds really cool, they used to have a massive armada, and they're so obsessed with football that they name airports after players who haven't even retired yet. Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira, Portugal is making headlines after revealing a bust of the footie superstar that looks more like Sloth's handsome brother than Ronaldo.

Chicago, IL

