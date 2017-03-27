Cristiano Ronaldo's Statue Looks Silly, Everybody Point At It And Laugh

A couple things to know about Portugal: Their language sounds really cool, they used to have a massive armada, and they're so obsessed with football that they name airports after players who haven't even retired yet. Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira, Portugal is making headlines after revealing a bust of the footie superstar that looks more like Sloth's handsome brother than Ronaldo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Superficial.