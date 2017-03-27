Come On, That Cristiano Ronaldo Sculpture Isn't That Bad
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo stands beside a bust presented during a ceremony to rename Madeira's airport in Funchal in his honor. I'll be honest, Emanuel Santos' bust of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for the Madeira airport is not the most compelling likeness I've ever seen a celebrity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC