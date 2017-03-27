Chilean president begins state visit ...

Chilean president begins state visit to Portugal

" Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is on a state visit to Portugal, where she is due to hold talks with local officials and preside at a bilateral trade conference. Bachelet arrived Thursday in Evora, about 150 kilometers east of the capital Lisbon, where she was to receive an honorary doctorate from the city's university.

