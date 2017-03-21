Bail-ins and Bank Resolution in Europ...

Bail-ins and Bank Resolution in Europe: A Progress Report

The 4th Special Report in the Geneva Reports on the World Economy series reviews the current status of bail-ins and bank resolution in Europe. It provides a critical comparison of the US and EU bank resolution rules, examines European banking failures, and makes a number of policy recommendations concerning governance, stress testing, cross-border issues and resolution of financial contracts.

