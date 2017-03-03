At least 11 people injured in Rio Carnival float collapse
At least 12 people were injured when a float collapsed in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, the venue where the samba schools hold their annual carnival parade. The parade had to be stopped for nearly 25 minutes so the injured could get medical attention before the show was allowed to proceed.
