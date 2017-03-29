Amid ethics concerns, Ivanka Trump will become a federal employee
Washington: Ivanka Trump, the elder daughter of President Trump, is becoming an official government employee, joining her husband in serving as an unpaid adviser to her father in the White House. Ms Trump already has an office in the West Wing, and she said last week that she would serve as an informal adviser to her father.
