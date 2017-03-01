2 Jewish museums opened in Portugal a...

2 Jewish museums opened in Portugal amid opposition to 3rd one in Lisbon

Two municipalities in Portugal opened museums about their Jewish heritage amid protests by residents of the capital Lisbon against the ongoing construction of a third and larger one in the neighborhood of Alfama. In the northeastern city of Braganca, the municipality last week opened a two-story Sephardi Interpretive Center which focuses on the life of Jews under persecution in 15th and 16th centuries.

